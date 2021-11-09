SOTT Earth Changes Summary - October 2021 - Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Sott.net
Tue, 09 Nov 2021 00:58 UTC
At least 15 people died and 1.7 million were affected by heavy floods in Shanxi province, China, one of the country's main coal-producing areas. At least 60 coal mines suspended operations amid a power supply crisis. An estimated 190,000 hectares of crops have also been destroyed, suggesting a very harsh winter for the province.
More than 150 people died in devastating floods across India and Nepal after 100-year record rains triggered flash flooding and landslides.
Typhoon Kompasu set off flash floods as it barreled over south China and the northern Philippines, leaving at least 26 people dead. The storm made landfall in Hainan, China, two days after relentless rains triggered massive flooding in the area.
At least 26 people were killed in southern India after heavy flooding left towns and villages cut off. Several houses were washed away and people were trapped in the Kottayam district of Kerala state.
Parts of northwestern and southern Italy were hit by a new European record rainfall, turning streets and squares into rivers and lakes, and causing at least two deaths.
A "bomb cyclone" and an "atmospheric river" triggered floods in California, Washington, and Oregon. Strong winds caused power outages affecting 400,000 people. New York and Connecticut got their share of record-breaking rain, with 3 inches in one day.
The northern hemisphere is already reporting early snow in anomalous quantities for late autumn.
Alaska, Canada, Switzerland, Greece, and Finland reported heavy early snow during this month, but the US was the most affected, with parts from the western to the southern states covered in white.
South Dakota reported 27 inches of early snow in 24 hours, while nearly 90 runners had to be rescued after snow halted an ultramarathon in Utah.
Kinnaur, and Kashmir, India were hit by heavy rain and snowfall too, blocking roads and killing at least 6 people, including 3 trekkers in the Kinnaur district.
A shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan early, killing at least 20 people and leaving 300 others injured. It was followed by a magnitude 4.6 quake in the same area two hours later.
La Palma volcano in the Canary Islands blew open two more fissures this month. The increased lava flow reached the sea, sparking fears of toxic gas clouds.
Increased sightings of meteor fireballs around the world have been reported throughout 2021, with a Canadian woman getting a very close encounter after a meteorite ripped through the roof of her home and landed in her pillow, barely missing her.
A major solar flare erupted from the sun on Thursday (Oct. 28) in one of the strongest storms of our star's current weather cycle. Let's pay attention to electrical phenomena in the upcoming months.
Food production and distribution are collapsing in many countries around the world, mainly caused by earth changes and worsened by the elite's Great Reset. Now, what would happen if all the amount of water falling during the past months came down as snow? Not a pretty picture, huh?
Pay attention, and prepare accordingly.
All this and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for October 2021:
Watch it also on Sott.net's Vimeo channel:
Or watch on Odysee.
To understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it is taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here, here, or here.
You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to: