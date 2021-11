© Mark Thomas/Pixabay



The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case about theThe case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California They filedThe group, represented by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and others, claimed religious discrimination and violations of other rights, saying they were spied on solely because of their faith.— whom the government was investigating and why.saying the lower court first should have privately examined the evidence the government said was state secrets to see if the alleged surveillance was unlawful.The case involves a confidential informant,the FBI used from 2006 to 2007. Monteilh pretended to be a new convert to Islam as a way to become part of Southern California's Muslim community.Monteilh told people he was a fitness consultant, butMonteilh regularly attended the Islamic Center of Irvine in Orange County and has said that he was told to collect as much information on as many people as possible.Ultimately Monteilh's handlers told him to ask about jihad and express a willingness to engage in violence. Those questions caused members of the community to report him to the FBI and other authorities and seek a restraining order against him.The FBI has acknowledged Monteilh was an informant, and the story was covered in the news media including on the National Public Radio show This American Life.Three of the men Monteilh allegedly recorded sued seeking damages and asking the government to destroy or return the information it had gathered.This is the second case the court has heard involving the state secrets privilege since beginning its new term in October. Last month the court heard a case involving a Guantanamo Bay detainee that also involved the states secrets privilege.