In a phone call between Syrian President Bashar Assad and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on 5 November, the two leaders discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations and mutual collaboration.According to Assad, China has made significant contributions to protecting world peace, stability, and development.," said the Syrian President, according to the transcript released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.He also expressed his support for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).The BRI, also known as One Belt, One Road, is a huge global infrastructure development strategy, approved by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in nearly 70 countries and international organizations.The project comprises various countries, including Iran, Syria, and Russia.President Xi said that China will continue to back Syria in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also spoke of his support for Syria's efforts in advancing reconstruction and its resumption of development, and announced China's readiness to invest in Syria's reconstruction.