Xi Jinping Bashar Assad
In a phone call between Syrian President Bashar Assad and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on 5 November, the two leaders discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations and mutual collaboration.

According to Assad, China has made significant contributions to protecting world peace, stability, and development.

"The Syrian government and people sincerely thank China for supporting Syria in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity, opposing external interference in Syria's internal affairs, and upholding international law and international equity and justice," said the Syrian President, according to the transcript released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He also expressed his support for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The BRI, also known as One Belt, One Road, is a huge global infrastructure development strategy, approved by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in nearly 70 countries and international organizations.

The project comprises various countries, including Iran, Syria, and Russia.

Assad reaffirmed Syria's eagerness to develop ties between government institutions in both countries, particularly with the improvement of the security situation in the region, as well as access to the Belt and Road Initiative, the road for reconstructing and developing the economy.

For his part, President Xi said he strongly opposed the intervention of external forces in Syria's domestic affairs, and that Syria has done a phenomenal job in safeguarding its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity.

President Xi said that China will continue to back Syria in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also spoke of his support for Syria's efforts in advancing reconstruction and its resumption of development, and announced China's readiness to invest in Syria's reconstruction.

President Xi also welcomed Syria's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative, as well as working with Assad to promote the common values of dialogue between civilizations, and to defend international equity and justice.