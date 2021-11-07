© Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office via AP



Officials in Iraq said Sunday that a drone with explosives targeted the residence of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.The government-affiliated Security Media Network said the premier has no injuries and he is in good health.Security forces continued to take precautions, it added.Khadhimi said on Twitter that he is fine and with his family. He urged everyone to stay calm.A strong explosion was heard in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone. The Green Zone hosts most foreign diplomatic missions, including the US Embassy.Supporters of the Iranian-backed Al-Fatah Coalition and the Shiite Hashd al-Shaabi continue a sit-in protest in front of the Green Zone, objecting to the results of the Oct. 10 election.A committee for rallies opposing the results threatened Thursday to escalate the situation if the results are not changed. The committee, which called for a peaceful rally, did not specify how they would push an escalation. It was formed last week by groups that rejected the election results, including the Al-Fatah Coalition and the Hashd al-Shaabi group.The Iraqi election commission said last week that it started recounting ballot boxes in 2,000 voting stations based on 1,400 complaints presented to the commission by political parties.The commission will announce the final results of the recount when completed, and send them to the Federal Court (Constitutional Court) for approval.Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's party won 73 seats in parliament, the highest, followed by the Taqaddum bloc of Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbousi with 37 and the State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, with 34 seats.The Al-Fatah Coalition, which won 17 seats compared to 48 seats in the 2018 elections, has already rejected the results.