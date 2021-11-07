Joe Biden
Biden's remarks came during a press conference as he answered a question from a reporter on criticism he has faced from Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.): "Nobody elected him to be F.D.R., they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos."

"I don't intend to be anybody but Joe Biden, that's who I am," Biden said, in response. "What I'm trying to do is do the things I ran on to do, and look, people out there are ordinary, hard-working Americans [who have been] through the wringer the last couple of years."

"People are worried," Biden added, before suggesting that people do not understand why "the price of agricultural products" has increased.

"If we were all going out and having lunch together and I said let's ask whoever's in the next table, no matter what restaurant we're in, have them explain the supply chain to us. Do you think they'd understand what we're talking about?" Biden asked.

"We've never faced anything like this," Biden added. "You can understand why people are upset. Whether you have a Ph.D. or you're working in a restaurant, it's confusing and so people are understandably worried."

"This is a confusing time," Biden concluded.