We've uncovered something very peculiar that took place one year ago today and it has to do with the Edison reporting data provided to Big Media to report up-to-date results for each state in the national election.

We identified a number of issues last year before and after election night. We uncovered 'glitches' that showed up on Election Night 2020 where results in the Presidential Election were switched between candidates. This led us to uncover the Edison Election system data that was provided to Big Media that presented up-to-date results in each state's election results. When we reviewed this data we found a number of unusual items.

The Edison data provided total votes at one point in time and percents of these totals for each candidate. Rather than just list total votes per candidate at any given time, results had to be calculated. We then found anomalies in the data where millions of votes appeared either eliminated or switched to Joe Biden (net).

We then looked into the data set we had of the Election Night data and found various anomalies where multiple states recorded massive data dumps, we called 'drops', followed by a pattern where results were in a consistent but abnormal pattern, which we labeled 'rolls'. We called this the 'drop and roll'.


We've recently uncovered something else very peculiar embedded in the Edison data from the 2020 Election. This was something we initially ignored.

We identified that at essentially the same time period on Election Night all reporting for all states was suddenly eliminated and reported as zero. Then depending on the state, the totals were 'reset' for each state, and from that point forward there were no more zero entries for any state.

For example, in the Edison reporting for Tennessee, its data was zeroed out at 5 am on the morning after the Election. (All times below are in Eastern time zone.) There was then no reporting on this data for over 5 days. This was the longest gap between when data was zeroed out and data was again reported in the Edison data.
edison vote data zeroed out tennessee
Tennessee voting with Edison machines
The Edison data for Ohio was zeroed out at 3:04 am on the 4th. No reporting was reported again until the 8th in the Edison data. This was the second-longest gap between when the data was zeroed out and when it was reported again.
edison vote data zeroed out ohio
Ohio voting with Edison machines
In the Edison reporting, Florida data was zeroed out at 1:43 am on the morning after the election and stayed that way for four days as well.

The shortest gap for any state between when the Edison data was zeroed out and when it was then reported again was with Wisconsin, where the gap was only 3 seconds.
edison vote data zeroed out wisconsin
Wisconsin voting with Edison machines
Overall, each state was zeroed out at about the same time, and then reporting started up again within 5 days of being zeroed out. The results of this can be seen below.
aggregate vote zero out edison machines
Aggregate zeroing out pattern voting with Edison machines
We noted some additional observations related to this event. Trump was ahead of Biden in the total vote up until 4 am in the morning. Not much changed until after Florida was called, at that point the first state had its results zeroed out. After Texas was called the real zeroing out of state results occurred. There was one point where Trump was back in the overall vote lead when California's results were zeroed out. Then slowly, state by state, results were again reported in the Edison data for each state.

Why did these events occur for every state on election night? Why did the reporting for each state get 'reset' on election night in 2020? What occurred during the time-frames that the resets took place? Was this managed from a central location? Who led the reset? Is there a significance to the timing of each state's reset? What came first the fraudulent absentee ballot or the reporting in the Edison data?

Finally, why has no one investigated these results until now? Why do the Republicans not care? Do they see what happened again in this week's election in New Jersey? Why do they think this isn't important enough to investigate?

Hat tip to Jeff O'Donnell who performed the research and analysis for this article.