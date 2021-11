© ddatch54, Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0



'Required to Kill'

Julian Assange

Colin Powell

What Comes Into View

"We modern civilizations have learned to recognize that we are mortal like the others. We had heard tell of whole worlds vanished, of empires foundered ... sunk to the inexplorable depths of the centuries with their gods and laws, their academies and their pure and applied sciences, their grammars, dictionaries, classics ... their critics and the critics of their critics.... We could not count them. But these wrecks, after all, were of no concern of ours."That is Paul Valéry, the modernist poet, essayist and Academician, writing in April 1919. The Great War was but a few months over."Everything came to Europe, and from Europe everything has come. Or almost everything," Valéry wrote. "Now, the present situation permits of this capital question: Will Europe retain its leadership in all activities? Will Europe become what she is in reality: that is, a little cape of the Asiatic continent?" [Emphasis the author's.]Valéry was less interested in Europe's wrecked landscapes and its blown-to-bits economy than he was in what had happened to European minds and spirits — how people thought and felt.People retreated into the classics of European culture and took to repeating the old verities as to the Continent's ancient greatness. Valéry called the essay I quote "The Intellectual Crisis." Its topic was "the disorder of our mental Europe."It is sobering, to put the point mildly, to sit in America in 2021 and read the reflections of a writer sitting in Paris 102 years ago. The world America made in the post-1945 years has ended just as the Great War ended the world Valéry, born in 1871, knew as his own.They are, in a phrase, manufacturing their own decline as they flinch from the world as it is in this, our post-American century.Only a materially advanced civilization could have wreaked all the atrocities and destruction of World War I, Valéry observed: "A great deal of science was doubtless required to kill so many men..." [Emphasis again the author's.]America, the most materially advanced nation in human history, has made the same error Valéry described ever since it nominated itself, in the mid-19th century, as the very incarnation of Progress with a capital P.As to the latter, America has made little as measured by the lives Americans now live. And now, as the world it sought to make in its image goes its own way,Three cases, of the countless number available to us, merit our consideration for their proximity. In each, we must note not merely what America did or did not do; taking a page from Valéry, we must also think about the deeper consequences for all Americans of their nation's doing or not doing.Last week the Royal Courts of Justice in London resumed proceedings in the Julian Assange case and heard American arguments to overturn the ruling earlier this year that Britain should not extradite Assange to the U.S. out of concern for his mental state and the U.S. record for mistreating prisoners in "supermax" prisons. The legal irregularities that have featured in these proceedings from the first were again in evidence.As Chris Hedges wrote last week , "If Assange is extradited and found guilty of publishing classified material,What is at issue in London is plain. The headline on the Hedges piece says it better than I can: "The Most Vital Battle for Press Freedom in Our Time."And what are most Americans thinking and saying about Julian Assange's fate? What is the press, whose principles and professional practice are at stake, saying and doing? Most Americans know little to nothing of the Assange case.This inflicts damage of a kind not adequately considered. It is the harm done by ignorance and silence — a self-inflicted harm.Then there is the Colin Powell case. One knew as soon as Powell's death was announced that Americans were in for days upon days of praise for a patriot, a hero, a brave warrior, a great statesman, a great American, and all the rest. I kept my radio resolutely turned to a classical station until I figured the coast was clear.The price exacted is evident out our windows:Powell was a centurion in the imperial army. To glorify him is to preclude all action against America's imperial aggressions — to sustain it, this is to say, on its ruinous path.There is the Antony Blinken case. Tiresome as it is, have you taken the trouble to follow his Twitter messages?If you want to understand his record as secretary of state you must, because all he seems to do is Tweet utterly ridiculous bromides as to America's respect for human rights, the right of others to self-determination, and press freedom along with his deep concern for starving Syrian children — children whose malnutrition is the direct result of sanctions Blinken maintains against the Syrian Arab Republic. There is always, of course, Blinken's idolatry in the matter of "the international rules-based order."Blinken is not the worst secretary of state in my lifetime — that distinction goes to John Foster Dulles. But he is the most ineffectual, and possible the stupidest. His function is to portray, to put across, carefully, a nonexistent America.No one in corporate media calls Blinken on all his silliness: They pretend the world according to Blinken is just as he says it is. There are consequences there, too.These three cases appear at first to have nothing in common. If we consider them together — and one could add very many others — what do we see?(which is a basic definition of psychosis) such that its people are confined to a series of simulations:This is what it would be like to live in a country that respects others; this is what it would be like if our government abided by the rule of law; this is what it would be like to have a free, unfettered press; this is what it would be like if America upheld either rules or order — to say nothing of both. We are merely pretending in all such cases.The piece was later retranslated as "The Crisis of the Mind ."America's crises today are numerous.