Floods in Sekandau Regency, West Kalimantan Province, 24 October 2021.
© BPBD Sekadau Regency
Floods in Sekandau Regency, West Kalimantan Province, 24 October 2021.
Heavy rain in parts of Borneo Island has caused severe flooding and triggered deadly landslides in Central and West Kalimantan Provinces of Indonesia.

Areas of Sekadau Regency in West Kalimantan Province have been flooded since 23 October, according to the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD). Some areas are under water up to 2.5 metres deep.

Sekadau Regency BPBD said that as of 27 October, 2,541 houses were damaged, a total of 8,430 people affected and 1,879 people displaced across Sekadau Hilir and Belitang Districts.


Heavy rain caused the Kapuas River to break its banks Sanggau Regency, West Kalimantan on 25 October. Around 1,000 homes were damaged and 4,112 people affected across Meliau, Tayan Hilir, Jangkang, Mukok and Kapuas Districts.

Six people died in a landslide at a gold mining site in Kotawaringin Timur district, Central Kalimantan province, after heavy rainfall on 28 October 2021. Five people survived the incident.