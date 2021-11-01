© BPBD Sekadau Regency



Heavy rain in parts of Borneo Island has caused severe flooding and triggered deadly landslides in Central and West Kalimantan Provinces of Indonesia.Areas of Sekadau Regency in West Kalimantan Province have been flooded since 23 October, according to the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD).Sekadau Regency BPBD said that as of 27 October, 2,541 houses were damaged, a total of 8,430 people affected and 1,879 people displaced across Sekadau Hilir and Belitang Districts.Heavy rain caused the Kapuas River to break its banks Sanggau Regency, West Kalimantan on 25 October. Around 1,000 homes were damaged and 4,112 people affected across Meliau, Tayan Hilir, Jangkang, Mukok and Kapuas Districts.. Five people survived the incident.