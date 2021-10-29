The Sheriff's Office of Racine County held a press conference on Thursday to reveal a deceased resident at a nursing home voted absentee in the 2020 election. The Ridgewood Care Facility resident, named Shirley, died on Oct. 9, 2020, a month before the election was held. Sgt. Michael Luell said:
"Shirley was on severe cognitive decline, physically she was on decline, and to some degree, she was giving up on life, unfortunately, in her last days. She didn't want to keep on current events. She didn't watch TV, didn't read, and was just at a low point before she passed."The office investigated the issue further and found the nursing home had an unusual surge in votes from residents during the 2020 election. Of the 42 families with members in Ridgewood Care Facility, eight said their relatives did not have the cognitive ability to vote but allegedly still had ballots cast in their names.
The investigation examined one nursing home, but Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said he expects it will lead to other inspections across the state. He is calling on Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to launch an immediate investigation.
The office's allegations come not even a week after the state Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud.
The bureau did critique some of the state's elections procedures and requested the Wisconsin Elections Commission review and implement recommendations for improving the voting process.