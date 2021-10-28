© Coronavirus image NEXU Science Communication/Reuters/File photo

"enters certain cell lines with increased efficiency and evades antibody-mediated neutralization. In summary, A.30 exhibits a cell line preference not observed for other viral variants and efficiently evades neutralization by antibodies elicited by ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 [AstraZeneca] or BNT162b2 [Pfizer] vaccination."

The A.30 variant of the coronavirus, detected in Angola and Sweden,A team from Germany looked at the rare A.30 variant that wasThey compared the mutation to the Beta and Eta variants. Beta was chosen because it has "the highest level" of resistance to antibodies, the researchers said.According to the study published in the peer-reviewed journal Cellular & Molecular Immunology this week, theThe study found the mutationwhich is used for Covid-19 treatment,by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of interest or concern, due to its low prevalence.