First, a quick summary. You reported that, after you were diagnosed with COVID, you took a drug called Ivermectin, which is a horse-dewormer. CNN played that up and slammed you. Of course, the drug is also certified for use in humans. CNN downplayed or ignored that.
Here's something you may not know. There are hundreds of thousands of women who take horse urine. I'm not kidding.
I don't think CNN knows about this. If they did, they would surely call these women the horse-urine crowd and mercilessly attack and mock them, right?
I now quote from a PETA page. You may want to feature this information on your podcast:
Every year, doctors prescribe hormone replacement therapy (HRT) — also referred to as menopausal hormone therapy — to hundreds of thousands of women experiencing menopausal symptoms. One of the HRT drugs that has historically been among the most widely prescribed is made from animal waste. The drug is Premarin, an estrogen-therapy drug currently manufactured by Pfizer (formerly Wyeth Pharmaceuticals), which also produces Prempro, an estrogen/progestin combination. Both drugs contain horse urine, specifically pregnant mare's urine (PMU). Not only has this form of HRT proved to be dangerous to humans, horses raised for their urine are also kept confined and pregnant, and their foals often end up in the slaughterhouse.
According to an industry report, 19 ranches in remote areas of Canada house approximately 1,300 pregnant mares who produce urine for Premarin and Prempro. For most of their 11-month pregnancies, these horses are confined to stalls so small that they cannot turn around or take more than a single step in any direction. The animals must wear rubber urine-collection bags at all times, which causes chafing and lesions, and their drinking water is limited so that their urine will yield more concentrated estrogen. Once the foals are born, the horses are impregnated again, and this cycle continues for about 12 years. PMU ranchers are expected to follow the 'Recommended Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Horses in PMU Operations,' but beyond the call for an 'inspection program,' adherence to these guidelines is not tracked nor enforced.
Some of the thousands of foals born on PMU farms each year are used to replace their exhausted mothers. Some are offered for adoption, but the remaining foals — along with worn-out mares — are sold at auction, where most are purchased by buyers for slaughterhouses.Once you expose this information on your worldwide podcast, Joe, I'm sure CNN, the most busted name in news, will cover it and issue an official apology to you.
In 2002, the Women's Health Initiative (WHI), a study of more than 16,000 women using Prempro, was abruptly halted by the federal government after it concluded that HRT raises a woman's risk of having a stroke by 41 percent, her risk of suffering a heart attack by 29 percent, and her risk of developing breast cancer by 26 percent. A follow-up study of the women a decade later found that, in addition to an increase in breast cancer rates, the cancer tended to be advanced and cause death. Dr. Freya Schnabel, of New York University's Langone Medical Center, cautioned, 'I think from this point onward any woman who's considering taking hormone replacement therapy will need to genuinely consider these risks'.
The WHI also found that Prempro has no meaningful effects on women's physical or emotional health, pain levels, memory, sleeping patterns, or energy levels. The researchers concluded that Prempro is effective for short-term relief of hot flashes but nothing else. Many women find that they can control hot flashes and other menopausal symptoms by making easy lifestyle changes — like eating a low-fat vegetarian diet and getting regular exercise — rather than contributing to animal suffering. Dr. Jennifer Hays from the Baylor College of Medicine commented, 'The average woman will not experience an improvement in her quality of life by taking this pill'...
After a horse jumps over the moon.
I’d love to know what bright spark had the eureka moment of adding female horse piss to HRT therapy.
I’m debating whether this needs to be in the Dont Panic section lol.
These bastards at Big Harma must’ve been pissing themselves when they came up with this one. Pun intended.