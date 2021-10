© AP/Evan Vucci



"A lot of people in this room work for organizations that have done polls and there's a lot of underlying data in them. And sometime it differs. I would just go back to what our view is, is that we're still going through a hard time in this country. And people are tired of fighting the pandemic, they're tired of the impact on their lives."

"Some of them are sick and tired of people who won't get vaccinated, who they feel are impacting their ability to live life in a normal way. Some people are still fearful for loved ones. And we all thought it would be over at this point in time."

It's always something to see the White House spin on any given topic —with what they would have you believe or accept. But they have a lot to try to argue away with the recent job approval polls on Joe Biden.It's not just one poll, butThe latest Gallup poll has him withIn that poll, his approval ratings in his first nine months haveas independents throw him over and just 42 percent of Americans think he's doing a good job.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had a truly novel take on why Joe Biden's approval ratings are so incredibly low, and it shows what disdain the White House has for the opinion of the American people. From Fox News: Psaki said:Translation: you don't know any better; it's really not Joe's fault.But Americans — some of you —Psaki said:First of all,— including the border, Afghanistan, and the economy — all of which they have given him poor marks on. They don't need the White House telling them what to think.If Psaki wants to talk about the pandemic, Joe Biden campaigned on that, saying he had a plan to stop it, "I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm going to shut down the virus."Yet, here we still are.In his back pocket somewhere? Is he still trying to find it?Okay, let's go with that lie for a moment.But she also is attacking Americans with this response, continuing theHere's another clue for Psaki — while that might play with the extreme left on Twitter, most people don't like that, andThe problem for the White House is Biden's actions over the past few months have revealed him for the empty incompetent person he has always been. Now, just a lot more people know it.