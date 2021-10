© REUTERS/Jason Redmond

This wasn't a situation where 74 troopers left one day because they did something bad - they left in standing opposition to the vaccine mandate, based on their personal principles and convictions

Some 127 Washington State Patrol employees, more than half of them officers, were terminated after a vaccination deadline passed this week, with the force now bracing for staff shortages in critical areas and major costs.The WSP stated that the employees quit the force "for varying reasons and in varying ways," with chief John R. Batiste declaring that "we will miss every one of them.""I extend a hardy thanks to those who are leaving the agency. I truly wish that you were staying with us," he said.The mass exodus from the 2,200-strong force could put a strain on the depleted ranks. Speaking to the Oregonian, WSP spokesman Chris Loftis said that in some cases, such as vehicle collisions that result in no casualties or obstruction to traffic, the drivers themselves might be told to work things out on their own and "clear the area rather than wait for a trooper to show up."While Loftis said the agency will step up recruitment efforts, training will come with a hefty price tag. It is estimated that the mass exodus could cost taxpayers $12.4 million, as about $168,000 per year is needed to train just one cadet, and the WSP has lost 67.The Washington State Patrol is not the only agency that has faced resistance from state employees over compulsory vaccination. More than 1,800 workers in the state have been fired, have resigned, or retired due to the 'mandate', according to official data released on Tuesday. This is about 3% of the state's workforce that falls under the mandate, and those numbers could rise, as 2,887 cases are pending.