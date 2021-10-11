A Hsinchu County man died on Sunday (Oct. 10) due to massive blood loss after being attacked by a pitbull, CNA reported.The Hsinchu County Fire Bureau received reports on Sunday afternoon that a 53-year-old male was attacked by a dog in Hsinchu County's Jianshi Township.Hsinchu County's Animal Disease Control Center said in a press release that it will investigate the conditions under which the dog was raised.Currently, about 100 dogs in the county have been listed as dangerous.The Council of Agriculture (COA) now consider pitbulls as dangerous dogs and prohibits the public from importing, exporting, raising, and breeding them based on the Animal Protection Act. Pitbulls that predate the COA's action are grandfathered in, but they must be registered, while pet shops are also prohibited from selling them.