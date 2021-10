© Brittany Hosea-Small/San Francisco Chronicle



"We've actually had discussions with power utilities who are concerned that they simply will have to implement blackouts this winter. They don't see where the fuel is coming from to meet demand. 23% of utilities are switching away from gas this fall/winter to burn more coal.

The energy crisis that is rippling through Asia and Europe could unleash electricity shortages and blackouts in the U.S., according to Bloomberg Ernie Thrasher, CEO of Xcoal Energy & Resources LLC., told energy research firm IHS Markit thatbecause of soaring natural gas prices. He warned:Walking back fossil fuels for unreliable clean energy has been a disaster in Asia and Europe. These power-hungry continents are scrambling ahead of cooler weather.where increased demand for coal might not be reached by mining companies. We noted Thursday morning that boosting output might be challenging due toto reduce carbon emissions and transition the economy from fossil fuels to green energy. There's also been a steady decline of miners over the last three and a half decades.Thrasher said.A pure-play coal company that is already benefiting from the demand surge and rising prices is Peabody Energy Corporation. As cooler weather fast approaches, the company may see increased demand for its thermal coal that utility companies use to produce electricity.The troubled green energy transition gives the fossil fuel industry new hope, especially "Making Coal Great Again."