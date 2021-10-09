© Twitter / @RadioGenova

The unauthorized protest saw around 500 critics of the government's Covid-19 restrictions gather for a weekly demonstration, as activists continue to reject the coronavirus health pass that has been in place since September 13In harrowing footage of the protests shared online,. Other videos showed the scale of the operation dispatched to break up the crowd, including those who had ignored a security perimeter around the parliament building.In a statement on the unrest, Bern Police said it had deployed the measures as "participants repeatedly harassed and disregarded police barriers" after they were ordered via loudspeaker to clear the area. One officer was injured, and charges are expected to be filed against four people.Switzerland's Covid-19 restrictions require anyone entering a public space - such as a bar, restaurant or museum - or attending a large gathering to show proof they are fully vaccinated, have recently tested negative for Covid-19 or have recovered from the virus.The Swiss government has been seeking to tackle the pandemic by speeding up the nation's vaccination rate and providing free Covid-19 testing.