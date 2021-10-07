© Municipal de San Juan del Río



Flooding in the state of Querétaro, Mexico has left homes damaged and hundreds of people displaced.Flooding began after heavy rain on 01 October 2021. Authorities reported several rivers broke their banks, including the San Juan and Querétaro. High dam levels prompted authorities to open flood gates which has prolonged the flooding in some areas.in particular San Juan del Río, El Marqués, Corregidora, Huimilpan, Tequisquiapan and Querétaro, which includes the the state capital Santiago de Querétaro.some of them severely. State authorities said full damage assessments are yet to be completed. Local media also reported. Troops from Mexico's National Guard were drafted in to help with evacuation and clean-up operations.This is the second flood event to affect the area in the last few weeks. Heavy rain and the overflowing San Juan River caused flash floods in Tequisquiapan and San Juan del Rio from mid-September. Roads were swamped and vehicles submerged. No injuries or fatalities were reported. More than 50 families were evacuated from their homes in the La Rueda subdivision, municipality of San Juan del Río. Media said the flooding was worsened by releases from the nearby Centenario Dam.