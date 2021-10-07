Flood rescue in San Juan del Río, Querétaro, Mexico October 2021.
© Municipal de San Juan del Río
Flooding in the state of Querétaro, Mexico has left homes damaged and hundreds of people displaced. At least 4 people have lost their lives in what is the second spate of severe flooding in the state in the last 2 weeks.

Flooding began after heavy rain on 01 October 2021. Authorities reported several rivers broke their banks, including the San Juan and Querétaro. High dam levels prompted authorities to open flood gates which has prolonged the flooding in some areas.

As of 04 October, several municipalities in the state were affected, in particular San Juan del Río, El Marqués, Corregidora, Huimilpan, Tequisquiapan and Querétaro, which includes the the state capital Santiago de Querétaro.



Local media reported 3,500 homes and other buildings were damaged, some of them severely. State authorities said full damage assessments are yet to be completed. Local media also reported 2,440 people had evacuated their homes. Troops from Mexico's National Guard were drafted in to help with evacuation and clean-up operations.

Several flood-related fatalities have been reported. Two people lost their lives after being swept away by the flooding Querétaro river in the Santa María Magdalena neighbourhood of Santiago de Querétaro. Another person died after after a vehicle plunged into flood water on the northern outskirts of the city. State Civil Protection said the body of a person reported missing a river in Santa Teresa in the municipality of Huimilpan was found by search and rescue teams on 06 October. There were also unconfirmed reports of 2 fatalities in Corregidora.


This is the second flood event to affect the area in the last few weeks. Heavy rain and the overflowing San Juan River caused flash floods in Tequisquiapan and San Juan del Rio from mid-September. Roads were swamped and vehicles submerged. No injuries or fatalities were reported. More than 50 families were evacuated from their homes in the La Rueda subdivision, municipality of San Juan del Río. Media said the flooding was worsened by releases from the nearby Centenario Dam.