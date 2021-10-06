Ski resorts across the Alps have been reporting heavy snowfall. Glacier areas, including centres that are already open for there 21-22 ski season, have reported up to 30cm (a foot) of snowfall.and is one of eight glacier areas in Austria, Italy and Switzerland already open for the ski season, four more are due to open this coming weekend, along with the first two centres up in Finland, Levi and Ruka. The 21-22 ski season in France is due to start in Tignes the weekend after next.There have been smaller snowfalls in August and September but this one is much heavier and pushed the snowline down below 1,000m altitude in some areas, but far the lowest its got so far this autumn.