A Canadian jihadist who fought for Islamic State and narrated violent propaganda videos has been taken into custody by the United States and charged, the Justice Department said on Saturday.38 and born in Saudi Arabia, was captured during a firefight in January 2019 by Kurdish-dominated Syrian forces allied with the United States.says a Justice Department statement.Khalifa left Canada in 2013 to join Islamic State in Syria, and by the next year had becomebecause of his fluent English and Arabic, according to the statement. He allegedly served as a lead translator in Islamic State propaganda production and as the English-speaking narrator on two violent recruitment videos.He faces a possible life sentence in the United States. Canada additionally hopes to charge him, according to media there.In an exchange of emails cited in the charge sheet, Khalifa defended the Isis killings he was associated with.Acting US attorney Raj Parekh for the Eastern district of Virginia, using another acronym for Islamic State group, said:The jihadist group, classified as a terrorist organisation by US authorities, is responsible for a wave of deadly attacks in Western countries.Its emergence prompted intervention by a US-led international military coalition, which succeeded in defeating the self-proclaimed "caliphate" even though Isis is still present in many additional countries, particularly in Africa and Asia, and continues to pose a threat according to US and European intelligence services.In a 2019 interview with Canada's CBC from his Syrian prison, Khalifa showed no regret for his actions. He said he wanted to return to Canada with his wife and their three children, but on the condition that he would not be tried there. Parekh said:This is the first known indictment of a foreign IS fighter in America since President Joe Biden took power in January.after being transferred to the United States from Iraq nearly a year ago. The pair are accused ofKotey, a former British national who was stripped of his citizenship, pleaded guilty in early September to charges of conspiring to murder the four American hostages.