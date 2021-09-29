between 4C and 7C - in most places.

The first snow of the season has hit Scotland just weeks after summer officially ended.Scots woke up to frost this morning and will need to dig out their warm winter gear asSnow Watch tweeted: "Always nice to observe the first snowfall on the tops of Scotland's highest Mountains. Around 2cm as of 16:30 this afternoon.According to the Met Office, summer officially ended on August 31 - as per the meteorological seasons- meaning we are already pretty deep into the autumn months.The Met Office forecasts that Scotland is likely face periods of heavy rainfall and high winds in the coming days and weeks.Strong winds - particularly around the coast- are expected, with areas of low pressure throughout the country.