Two mountaineers from Kolkata reportedly died while descending the Khemenger glacier in Spiti valley after crossing Parahio summit, officials said on Monday.A six-member team from Arete mountaineering club, Kolkata, was on a trekking expedition to the glacier which is the main source of Rongtong stream. The glacier is 5,884 metres above the sea level. One of the trekkers, Abhijit Banik, along with a porter reached Kaza in the morning after trekking for two days and informed that two persons have died.Their group comprised 18 members, including 10 porters and one sherpa.The two deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar Thakurta and Bhaskerdeep.Lahaul and Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said two rescue teams have been formed consisting of members from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Dogra Scouts, local mountaineers, doctors and armymen.The rescue operation will start from Kah village in Pin valley. On Tuesday, the teams will trek from Kah to Chankanhango, then to Dhar Thango and on the third day reach the Khemengar glacier via Dharthango.