Earth Changes
Two trekkers die of cold at Khemenger glacier during unseasonal snow in Himachal Pradesh, India
Hindustan Times
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 12:36 UTC
A six-member team from Arete mountaineering club, Kolkata, was on a trekking expedition to the glacier which is the main source of Rongtong stream. The glacier is 5,884 metres above the sea level. One of the trekkers, Abhijit Banik, along with a porter reached Kaza in the morning after trekking for two days and informed that two persons have died.
The duo said that it would take three days to reach the other members of the group, who are stuck in snow.
Their group comprised 18 members, including 10 porters and one sherpa.
The two deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kumar Thakurta and Bhaskerdeep.
Lahaul and Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said two rescue teams have been formed consisting of members from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Dogra Scouts, local mountaineers, doctors and armymen. "The two trekkers reportedly died due to cold weather conditions as there was unseasonal snow in the high-altitude region," he added.
The rescue operation will start from Kah village in Pin valley. On Tuesday, the teams will trek from Kah to Chankanhango, then to Dhar Thango and on the third day reach the Khemengar glacier via Dharthango.
Quote of the Day
State power has its own limits defined by the fact that it is authority that reaches people from outside. State power cannot oversee and dictate the creative states of the soul and mind, the inner states of love, freedom and goodwill. The state cannot demand from its citizens faith, prayer, love, goodness and conviction. It cannot regulate scientific, religious and artistic creation. It should not intervene in moral, family and daily private life, and only when extremely necessary should it impinge on people's economic initiative and creativity.
