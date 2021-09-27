September, 2021
We the physicians of the world, united and loyal to the Hippocratic Oath, recognizing the profession of medicine as we know it is at a crossroad, are compelled to declare the following:
WHEREAS, it is our utmost responsibility and duty to uphold and restore the dignity, integrity, art and science of medicine;
WHEREAS, there is an unprecedented assault on our ability to care for our patients;
WHEREAS, public policy makers have chosen to force a "one size fits all" treatment strategy, resulting in needless illness and death, rather than upholding fundamental concepts of the individualized, personalized approach to patient care which is proven to be safe and more effective;
WHEREAS, physicians and other health care providers working on the front lines, utilizing their knowledge of epidemiology, pathophysiology and pharmacology, are often first to identify new, potentially life saving treatments;
WHEREAS, physicians are increasingly being discouraged from engaging in open professional discourse and the exchange of ideas about new and emerging diseases, not only endangering the essence of the medical profession, but more importantly, more tragically, the lives of our patients;IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has signed this Declaration as of the date first written.
WHEREAS, thousands of physicians are being prevented from providing treatment to their patients, as a result of barriers put up by pharmacies, hospitals, and public health agencies, rendering the vast majority of healthcare providers helpless to protect their patients in the face of disease. Physicians are now advising their patients to simply go home (allowing the virus to replicate) and return when their disease worsens, resulting in hundreds of thousands of unnecessary patient deaths, due to failure-to-treat;
WHEREAS, this is not medicine. This is not care. These policies may actually constitute crimes against humanity.
NOW THEREFORE, IT IS:
RESOLVED, that the physician-patient relationship must be restored. The very heart of medicine is this relationship, which allows physicians to best understand their patients and their illnesses, to formulate treatments that give the best chance for success, while the patient is an active participant in their care.
RESOLVED, that the political intrusion into the practice of medicine and the physician/patient relationship must end. Physicians, and all health care providers, must be free to practice the art and science of medicine without fear of retribution, censorship, slander, or disciplinary action, including possible loss of licensure and hospital privileges, loss of insurance contracts and interference from government entities and organizations - which further prevent us from caring for patients in need. More than ever, the right and ability to exchange objective scientific findings, which further our understanding of disease, must be protected.
RESOLVED, that physicians must defend their right to prescribe treatment, observing the tenet FIRST, DO NO HARM. Physicians shall not be restricted from prescribing safe and effective treatments. These restrictions continue to cause unnecessary sickness and death. The rights of patients, after being fully informed about the risks and benefits of each option, must be restored to receive those treatments.
RESOLVED, that we invite physicians of the world and all health care providers to join us in this noble cause as we endeavor to restore trust, integrity and professionalism to the practice of medicine.
RESOLVED, that we invite the scientists of the world, who are skilled in biomedical research and uphold the highest ethical and moral standards, to insist on their ability to conduct and publish objective, empirical research without fear of reprisal upon their careers, reputations and livelihoods.
RESOLVED, that we invite patients, who believe in the importance of the physician-patient relationship and the ability to be active participants in their care, to demand access to science-based medical care.
Co-Signers: Physicians and Medical Scientists
- Dr. Ira Bernstein, co-founder, Canadian Covid Care Alliance; lecturer, Dept. of Family and Community Medicine, University of Toronto
- Dr. Paul E. Alexander, clinical epidemiologist, former WHO-PAHO and US HHS consultant/senior Covid Pandemic advisor
- Dr. Pierre Kory, critical care and pulmonary medicine specialist, former Chief of Critical Care Service and Medical Director of Trauma and Life Support Center at University of Wisconsin
- Dr. Tess Lawrie, Director, The Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd; founder, British Ivermectin Recommendation Development; CEO of non-profit Ebmcsquared CiC
- Dr. Héctor Carvallo, former professor of Internal Medicine, Universidad de Buenos Aires, former Director Ezeiza Hospital, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Dr. Mobeen Syed, physician, computer scientist, CEO of DrBeen Corp (US), clinical consultant (Pakistan)
- Dr. Paul E. Marik, professor of medicine and Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Dr. Flavio Cadegiani, endocrinologist & visiting professor, faculty of Floriano (FAESF); ad hoc consultant, Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa); consultant for National Commission for Incorporation of New Technologies, Devices and Drugs, Brazil, Brazil
- Dr. Marc G. Wathelet, molecular biologist, innate immunology and coronavirus expert, consultant, Belgium
- Dr. Eivind H. Vinjevoll, senior consultant of anesthesiology and intensive care medicine, chief medical advisor of emergency medicine, Volda, Norway
- Dr. Heather Gessling, family medicine doctor in Columbia, Missouri
- Dr. Mark McDonald, double board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist, Los Angeles, California
- Dr. Olufemi Emmanuel Babalola, professor of ophthalmology, IP HOD Surgery, Bingham University, Jos/Karu, Nigeria
- Dr. Richard Urso, scientist, sole inventor of an FDA-approved wound healing drug, former Chief of Orbital Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Dr. John Littell, family physician, with practices in Kissimmee and Ocala, Florida
- Dr. Ryan Cole, board-certified pathologist, CEO of Cole Diagnostics, Boise, Idaho
- Dr. Brian Tyson, family medicine doctor, Urgent Care Covid Clinic, Imperial Valley, California
- Prof. Andrea G. Stramezzi, Italy
- Dr. Zsuszanna Ragó, specialist in coronavirus, primary care; IVERCOV project leader, University of Debrecen, Hungary
- Dr. Robert W. Malone, gene therapy, bio-defense, vaccines and immunology; discoverer of in-vitro and in-vivo RNA transfection and architect of mRNA vaccine platform
- Dr. Jean-Jacques Rajter, critical care, pulmonary medicine, sleep medicine
- Dr. Wong Ang Peng, Malaysian Alliance for Effective Covid Control (MAECC)
- Dr. Peter McCullough, clinical cardiologist, preventive cardiology and advanced lipidology, former vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center
- Dr. Jose Iglesias, associate professor, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall
- Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, virology, vaccine R&D, former Sr Ebola Program Manager, Global Alliance for Vaccines & Immunization (GAVI), former Head of Vaccine Development Office, German Center for Infection Research
- Dr. Claudia Chaufan, professor, Health Policy and Global Health, York University, Toronto
- Dr. Brian J. Koos, maternal and fetal medicine, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, California
- Dr. Giovanni Frajese, endocrinology and cancer research; associate professor, Applied Medical Technical Sciences, University of Rome "Foro Italico", Rome, Italy
- Dr. Eric Wargotz, Clinical Professor of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, the George Washington University School of Medicine, Washington, DC
- Dr. Phillip Sirota, Veterans Affairs Health Care System, Phoenix, Arizona
- Dr. R. Duane Cook, thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon, University of Florida Health
- Dr. Ming Chu Wang, Department of Anesthesia, National Taiwan University Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan
- Dr. Ondrej Halgas, biomedical researcher, University of Toronto, Canada
- Dr. Marialuisa Partisani, deputy head, general medicine, HIV infection care center, Hopitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg, France
- Dr. Allesandro Santin, professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences, Yale School of Medicine; Disease Aligned Research team leader, Yale Cancer Center, New Haven, Connecticut
And thousands more physicians, medical scientists and researchers from around the globe.