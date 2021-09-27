© Petr Hykš



At least five people, including women and children, were killed in Sindh's Tharparkar district after being struck by lightning during thundershowers, ARY News reported on Saturday.According to details, four people were also injured in different incidents of thunderbolts in parts of the Tharparkar region amid rainfall with the thunderstorm.The injured and dead bodies were shifted to nearby hospitals, rescue officials said.An extended monsoon weather spell will bring more rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh and Balochistan from 28th September.The monsoon season in Pakistan usually runs from early July to mid September. Unexpectedly this year the monsoon has extended from September's middle to the beginning of October.The Met Office has forecast that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in Sindh from 27th September (Monday) and likely to continue till02nd October (Saturday).