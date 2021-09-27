At least one person has died and nine others have been injured after the Greek island of Crete was rocked by an earthquakeThe European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that the quake in the holiday destination had, and was one of a series felt by locals on Monday morning.The largest of the quakes struck at around 9.15am local time,Greece's climate crisis and civil protection ministry confirmed that local authorities have reported one death and nine people injured so far, following earlier reports that two people were trapped in damaged buildings.Tourists have been jetting off to Greece for late summer holidays, with countless Brits arriving in the sunny amber list destination in recent weeks.Different seismological institutes gave different measurements of the largest earthquake's size, with the EMSC saying earlier that it measured 6.5.It is now reporting a preliminary magnitude of 6.0, along with the US Geological Survey, while The Athens Geodynamic Institute believes the quake measured 5.8.It is not uncommon for different organisations to publish conflicting measures soon after earthquakes strike.The epicentre of the largest quake was around 25km from the capital Heraklion, according to the EMSC, though other reports have suggested it was closer.The organisation added that the epicentre was 4 miles north of the village of Thrapsano.The incident sent people out of their homes and buildings, while schools were evacuated.Local media in Crete reportedin villages near the epicenter on the eastern part of the island.Heraklion mayor Vassilis Lambrinos had earlier told Greek Skai television that there were no immediate reports from emergency services of any injuries or severe damage.Twitter user Pete Goodwin said: 'Just packing to fly home. Just experienced a very strong earth tremor/earthquake in Crete!!'S*** me right up!! Other half in tears.'Referencing the earlier quake, which was both weaker and further from the earth's surface, Yorgos Saslis posted a picture of the dust brought up by the incident.He said: 'At only 10km depth, we REALLY FELT this one', adding that a few picture frames had been shattered by the earlier quake.