Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY), Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) introduced the so-called Fossil Free Finance Act, which would require the Federal Reserve to mandate that all bank holding companies with more than $50 billion in assets and all nonbank Systemically Important Financial Institutions (SIFIs) align their financing of greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation risk commodities with science-based emissions targets.
The bill requires the Fed to mandate large banks to commit to 50 percent reduction in financed emissions by 2030 and 100-percent reduction in financed emissions by 2050. The Fed mandate, as per the bill, would also ban the financing of all fossil fuel projects after 2030 and prohibit thermal coal financing after 2024.
According to Rep. Pressley:
"For too long, our federal government has looked the other way while our nation's largest banks bankroll the dirtiest fossil fuel projects, exacerbating the climate crisis and setting us up for a massive, climate-induced economic collapse. That must change."Environmental and citizen organizations welcomed the introduction of the bill.
"The Fossil Free Finance Act sends a powerful message that Congress won't accept the Federal Reserve's failure to do its job," said Yevgeny Shrago, policy counsel with Public Citizen's climate program.
The bill, however, has very little chance of becoming law, The Hill notes.
The current term of Fed chairman Jerome Powell, a Republican, expires next February, and there has been pressure from the most progressive Democrats that President Joe Biden not nominate Powell for another term.
According to The Hill, several House Democrats, including Rep. Pressley, have been demanding President Joe Biden to replace Powell with a liberal who would incorporate climate change issues and concerns in the regulations of the banks.
Comment: The assessment that this bill is dead on arrival is a good one - not only due to the unrealistic defunding of fossil fuel procurement but also its maze of regulatory protocols that ensure a financial overlord manages the 'environmental' shut-down mechanism over the 21st century as leverage replaces choice. Take a look.