I understand it's difficult to take a global bureaucracy seriously when it's led by a man who dresses like a galactic dictator in a

1984

remake, but this is the architect of 'Build Back Better' adopted by our most powerful leaders.

Something dangerous has happened to Australia.While the personal ethics of our politicians should have prevented a situation like this from arising, Australia has learned that there isn't a scrap of morality within Parliament, the courts, or the legions of human rights lawyers who show more interest in the wellbeing of terrorists than citizens.They built-in structural protections to ensure that every Australian would remain free from the tyrannous whims of deluded ideologues. Contained within our Constitution are assurances of unimpeded travel, the right to work, unrestricted access to public services and spaces, healthcare without prejudice - along with freedom of assembly, association and speech.It was designed to deal with rare occasions of chaos when cataclysmic events played out too fast for government to handle:Emergencies last for fourteen days because that was the estimated time it would take for normal parliamentary process to catch up.Why? Dictators hold permanent emergency powers. That is how Communist nations are able to chop-and-change policy without public consultation. Democracies must ask and debate. This makes them slower to adapt, but ultimately more stable over the centuries. In other words, Xi Jinping is in a Porsche taking The Amalfi Drive at 300km/h. Eventually, he's going to meet a bus on one of those curves.Politicians have had long enough to calmly consider their position on Covid and return society to its legal norms, especially when we have a global example to work from.That's the white elephant sitting between premiers and their chief health officers in every press conference.If they returned freedom to the people of Australia, the fear-mongering and endless propaganda would be exposed as a lie.Premiers instructing businesses to commit international crimes by refusing service to the unvaccinated is only the beginning. Once you start down the path of scapegoating innocent citizens to cover up political errors, democracies crumble into anarchy.What happened to inclusion and equality? Why does the government fund heroin injecting clinics next to pre-schools if their chief goal is public health? If the vaccines are so successful, why is Israel a mess while Sweden opens up?Which brings us to New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant and her hilarious Freudian slip which is still trending on social media.Leave someone in front of a press gallery for long enough and they're bound to make a mistake. Chant did exactly that when she decided to mention the New World Order."We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order..." said Chant.She's not the first to say it. Brad Hazzard, the Minister for Health and Medical Research in New South Wales, had a similar calamitous conference. "There's a world pandemic. It's a one-in-one-hundred year event. So, you can expect that we will have transmission from time to time, and that's just the way it is.Claiming this was accidental word choice makes about as much sense as health officials accidentally referring to their mandates as 'The Third Reich'.In a speech on June 9 this year titled 'A world order that favours freedom', Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, "We are living in a time of great uncertainty, not seen - I believe - since the 1930s outside of wartime. Our challenge is nothing less than to re-enforce, renovate, and buttress a world order that favours freedom."in his graphic verbal painting of a Net Zero economy controlled by a centralised unelected bureaucracy based in Brussels chaired by the world's most dangerous geopolitical shark.If your New World Order is wholly owned and controlled by an expansionist communist dictatorship, 'freedom' is not on the agenda except as bait for the dangerously naive.New World Order sounds familiar for a reason -A quick glance at the World Economic Forum's partner list should settle any questions you have about their influence.The New World Order has two Wikipedia pages, one listed as 'politics' and the other as 'conspiracy' -; a centralised world government forming after a significant geopolitical power shift.In the same way that Antifa claim they 'can't possibly be fascist because their name means anti-fascist', organisations like the World Economic Forum title their policies in a way that leaves it difficult to attack or examine them.Picking a phrase that has been in common usage for over a generation and applying it to a specific policy makes it easy for those not paying attention to dismiss slip-ups like Chant's.The question is, what does the New World Order mean now? In what context are Australian politicians and health officials hearing it enough to accidentally slip it into press conferences when talking about Covid?Head of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab wrote a Harvard Business Review piece titled, 'Power and Policy: The New Economic World Order' where he detailed his belief that the industrialised world has been going through an economic revolution. Keep in mind, the article is written in 1994. He correctly lusts after points out the rise of Asia, commenting, "One consequence of the new parity is that the West can no longer hope to dictate the rules of the game."In this, he is only partially right. The circumstance he prophesied has only manifested because organisations like the World Economic Forum and the United Nations have trained Western leaders to be weak. It was not an inevitability of trade structures, but rather a matter of ideological infestation. The constant infiltration of socialist rhetoric into the once free world via endless champagne conferences has left it unable to work out what gender it is, let alone present a strong front against the rise of Asia.The United Nations have a similar song sheet. Before Covid, they spoke of the New World Orderand the dismantling of old industrialised nations in favour of empowering the third world.Most of the propaganda coming out of the United Nations these days talks about sustainability, mass-migration, climate goals, and Covid as a singular item - an omini-shambles apocalypse with only one solution: world socialism disguised as environmentalism.On their own, they appear either innocuous or ridiculous, but when placed together in the context of trillion-dollar corporate interests these ideas spell disaster for Australia and her citizens.We can lie to ourselves and pretend Australia would never become a vassal state to an unelected bureaucracy, when in reality it took less than two years to turn us into drug-addicted dependants of the World Health Organisation and its consortium of corporate partners. Our politicians take health orders from Tedros Adhanom, a man who stands accused of aiding genocide and the deliberate concealment of Cholera outbreaks to protect politicians.What of Dr Kerry Chant and her New World Order?Perhaps she read the white paper from FinTech 'Covid and the New World Order - Actionable insights from global technology thought leaders' detailing life in a new digitally intrusive, socially distanced, health-oriented, and frequently locked-down world."The pandemic has helped crystallise our collective realisation that the current global economic order, and our financial markets, are not equipped to address the wider environmental and social issues that face humanity," said Lord Chris Holmes, speaking of the white paper.More frequently, we hear all levels of our political system refer to 'Covid Normal' which is used interchangeably with 'The New Normal'. It is the idea that we can never return to our free and innocent society.For our own safety, we are told that our lives belong in a network of cages with doors controlled by vaccine passports. Treats are dropped or withheld depending on our collective behaviour. We are presented with 'free choices' that have mandatory outcomes leading us down an ever-narrowing space that's anything but 'safe'.Has the world forgotten that it has survived hundreds of pandemics over thousands of years and never once adopted a permanent state of tyranny? After all, communism gave us Covid - why would communism cure it?What you stand for today, is what you'll be remembered for tomorrow.