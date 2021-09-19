On Friday, weather cams on both Whistler and Blackcomb were showing healthy helpings of the white stuff at and near the mountain peaks.
The winter season doesn't get underway at Whistler until Thursday November 25.
Keep your eyes on the snow line this weekend 👀— Whistler Blackcomb (@WhistlerBlckcmb) September 17, 2021
📸 Photo taken at 10 am on Thursday, September 16th 2021 pic.twitter.com/wGD9trfTYl
Things are looking good for snowboarders and skiers leading up to this winter season.