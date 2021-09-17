Puppet Masters
South Africa's Constitutional Court rejects Zuma's bid to have contempt of court order rescinded
News24
Fri, 17 Sep 2021 18:27 UTC
In its majority judgment on Friday, the apex court ruled that Zuma had not met the requirements of a rescission application. The court also awarded a costs order against Zuma.
A majority decision by the Constitutional Court previously found that Zuma was in contempt of court after he ignored an order from the same court to appear before the Zondo Commission.
The court sentenced Zuma to 15 months' imprisonment.
Zuma had since served two months of his sentence, before being released on medical parole by the national commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser.
The thrust of Zuma's main argument in his rescission application was that his rights had been violated because he was convicted and sentenced without trial for refusing to appear before the commission.
Another bone of contention was the fact that Zuma was jailed for contempt of court.
In opposing the application, the commission contended that Zuma had not been detained without trial, but rather that he had a fair trial according to a procedure suitable for contempt of court proceedings.
The commission added that Zuma knew there was an application to hold him in contempt, and had refused to make representations despite having the opportunity to do so.
This is a developing story.
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
In appearance US imperialism is very powerful but in reality it is nothing to be afraid of; it is a paper tiger.
China is Dr. Frankenstein. If they care about their population, they should stop experimenting. Immunity will take care of it.
Pretty scary to think about there being more than 1 billion bioweapon zombies over there. But then again, it's not like anyone anywhere has a...
Deep state think tanks, bankers, secret organizations and of course Club of Rome pull the strings of all "politicians" Putin is not above this....
Who actually wrote this shit? My money is on Shwab! Basic cheap 101 reverse psychology for idiots. WE SEE you sott!
How many traitors to the U.S.A. run free today? Can you even name a few? Or count them? Above the law is truth... within Washington District of...
Comment: