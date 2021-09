1. What Nobody Sees Coming

2. A Purely Malicious Macro-Hack of the Financial System

especially by state-sponsored hackers

3. All the Central Banks Get It Wrong Together

We have discovered that to combat a pandemic, governments can close down economies and cause massive unemployment and economic disruption. Would they do that again — or something else?

4. A Housing Collapse Again

5. An Electricity System Failure

6. The

Next

Pandemic

7. A Major War

Alex J. Pollock is the author of Finance and Philosophy: Why We're Always Surprised. His five decades of financial experience include being president and CEO of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, a distinguished senior fellow of the R Street Institute, and the Principal Deputy Director of the U.S. Treasury's Office of Financial Research.

The great financial historian, Charles Kindleberger, pointed out in the 1970s that over several centuries, history showed there was a financial crisis about once every ten years. His observation still holds. In every decade since his classic Manias, Panics and Crashes of 1978, such crises have indeed continued to erupt in their turn, in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and again in 2020. What could cause the next crisis in this long, recurring series? I suggest seven possibilities:A notable headline from 2017 was "Yellen: I Don't See a Financial Crisis Coming in Our Lifetimes." The then-head of the Federal Reserve was right that she didn't see it coming; nonetheless, well within her and our lifetimes, a new financial crisis arrived in 2020, from unexpected causes.It has been well said that "The riskiest stuff is what you don't see coming." Especially risky is what you don't think is possible, but happens anyway.About the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-09, a former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve candidly observed: "Not only didn't we see it coming," but in the midst of it, "had trouble understanding what was happening." Similarly, "Central banks and regulators failed to see the bust coming, just as they failed to anticipate its potential magnitude," as another top central banking expert wrote.The next financial crisis could be the same — we may take another blindside hit for a big financial sack.In his memoir of the 2007-09 crisis, former Secretary of the Treasury Henry Paulson wrote, "We had no choice but to fly by the seat of our pants, making it up as we went along."We keep learning about how vulnerable to hacking,, even the most "secure" systems are. Here I am not considering a hack to make money or collect blackmail, or a hack for spying,Imagine macro-hackers attacking with the same destructive motivation as the 9/11 terrorists. Suppose when they strike, trading and payments systems can't clear, there are no market prices, no one can find out the balances in their accounts or the value of their risk positions, and no one knows who is broke or solvent. That is my second next crisis scenario.We know that the major central banks operate as a tight international club. Their decisions are subject to vast uncertainty, and as a result, they display significant cognitive and behavioral herding.I read somewhere the colorful line, "Central banks have become slaves of the bubbles they blow." Whether or not we think that, there is no question thatSuppose they have also managed to set off a disastrous, runaway general price inflation. Then ultimately interest rates must rise, and asset prices fall. This will be in a setting of stretched asset prices and high debt. As asset prices fall, speculative leverage will be punished. "Every great crisis reveals the excessive speculations of many houses which no one before suspected," as Walter Bagehot said.. Huge government bailouts would ensue.A particularly notable asset price inflation is, once again, that in the price of houses, which are the biggest investment most households have and are the mortgage collateral for the biggest loan market in the world. House prices are now rising in the U.S. at the unsustainable rate of more than 18% a year , but this is also global problem. Many countries, about 20 by one reckoning, face extreme house price inflation. Said one financial commentator House prices depend on high leverage and are, as is well known, very interest rate sensitive. What would an actual market-determined mortgage rate look like, instead of the Federal Reserve-manipulated 3% mortgage rate the U.S. has now? A reasonable estimate would begin with a 3% general inflation, and therefore a 4.5% 10-year Treasury note. The long-term mortgage rate would be 1.5% over that, or 6%.Faced with that possibility, so far the Federal Reserve's choice has been to keep pumping up the bubble.Overpriced, leveraged real estate is a frequent culprit in financial crises. Maybe once again.Imagine a failure, similar to our financial system macro-hack scenario, resulting from an attack maliciously carried out to bring down the national electricity system, or from a huge solar flare, bigger than the one that took down the electric system of Quebec in 1989.Physically speaking, the financial system, including of course all forms of electronic payments, is an electronic system, utterly dependent upon the supply of electricity. Should that fail, it would certainly be good to have some paper currency in your wallet, or actual gold coins. Bank accounts and cryptocurrencies will not be working so well.It feels like we have survived the Covid pandemic and the crisis is passing. Even with the ongoing problem of the Delta variant, we are certainly more relaxed than at the peak of the intense fear and the lockdowns of 2020. Instead of financial markets being in free fall as they were, they are booming.How soon could a new pandemic happen? We don't know.Might that new pandemic be much more deadly than Covid? Consider Professor Adam Tooze: "One thing 2020 forces us to come to terms with is that this wasn't a black swan [an unknown possibility]. This kind of pandemic was widely and insistently and repeatedly predicted." What wasn't predicted was the political response and the financial panic. "In fact," Tooze continues, "what people had predicted was worse than the coronavirus."If the prediction of an even worse and more deadly new pandemic becomes right, perhaps sooner than we might think, that might trigger our next financial crisis.By far the most important financial events of all are big wars.A sobering talk I heard a few years ago described China as "Germany in 1913."This of course brings our mind to 1914. The incredible destruction then unleashed included a financial panic, and the war created huge, intractable financial problems which lasted up to the numerous sovereign defaults of the 1930s.What if a big war happened again in the 21st century? If you think that is not possible, recall the once-famous book, Norman Angel's The Great Illusion, which argued that a 20th-century war among European powers would be so economically costly that it would not happen. In the event, it was unimaginably costly, but nonetheless happened.One distinguished scholar, Graham Allison of Harvard, has written : "A disastrous war between the United States and China in the decades ahead is not just possible, but much more likely than most of us are willing to allow." A particular point of tension is the Chinese claim to sovereignty over Taiwan. Might a Chinese decision to end Taiwan's freedom by force be the equivalent of the German invasion of Belgium in 1914?Would anyone be crazy enough to start a war between China and the United States? We all certainly hope not, but we should remember that such a war did already occur: most of the Korean War consisted of battles between the Chinese and American armies. In his history of the Korean War, David Halberstam wrote, "The Chinese viewed Korea as a great success," and that Mao "had shrewdly understood the domestic benefits of having his county at war with the Americans."If it happened again it would be a terrific crisis, needless to say, with perhaps a global financial panic thrown in.Overall, we can say there is plenty of risk and uncertainty to provide the possibility of the next financial crisis.Based on remarks at an American Enterprise Institute teleconference, "What might cause the next financial crisis?" on June 29, 2021.