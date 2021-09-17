© Vigili del Fuoco



According to reports, 10 people have been rescued after being trapped. A further 20 people were evacuated from the cargo area of the Malpensa Airport. In videos across social media, cars can be seen submerged underwater at the airport.Emergency crews can also be seen using rubber dinghies to evacuate people.Italy's Department of Civil Protection has issued a weather warning for 11 regions.They warned there is the chance for intense showers and potentially hail.They reported these adverse conditions will continue into Friday.Local reports had stated two people were trapped in the underpass due to the heavy rain.Yalc Aydun said on Twitter: "The road leading to the station Malpensa T1 and Sheraton submerged in water."According to reports, flights have been diverted from the airport this evening.Vola Malpensa reported on social media only five planes are heading for Milan in Europe as it stands.As of 11pm local time, all arrivals and departures have been cancelled, they reported.The airport has called its crisis committee following the strong storm this afternoon.Today's heavy rain comes as parts of Italy were crippled by flooding over the summer.In July, more than 60 people were rescued from towns surrounding Lake Como.The towns were hit by mudslides and floods due to the extreme weather in northern Italy.Up to 50 residents were trapped in homes when a landslide caused a gas leak in Brienno on the lake's western shore.