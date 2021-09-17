© PTI



UP likely to witness more heavy rains, thunderstorms

At least 38 people have been killed in various rain-related incidents in the past 40 hours as Uttar Pradesh continues to receive heavy and incessant rainfall, throwing normal life completely out of gear. Various districts of UP have recorded over 22 mm of rainfall while15 persons died due the rains while more than 10 were injured, in accidents. Two children died due to electrocution in Lucknow, official sources said.Nine deaths have been reported from Barabanki alone, mostly due to accidents and house collapse, and massive waterlogging and power and telecom disruptions.Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely at one or two places over Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Firozabad, Etawah, Aurraiya, Bareilly, Pilibhit and adjoining areas, the MeT has said.The maximum temperature plummeted to 25 degrees Celsius,The weather department has predicted that rainfall intensity would start declining from Friday, but a few spells of light to moderate showers are expected in the next 48 hours.