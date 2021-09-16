A Toronto resident was amazed when CN Tower was struck by lightning six times during a stormy night on September 15.Dilshad Burman was determined to capture video of lightning striking the CN Tower so she set up a tripod on her balcony as the storm was approaching. Her efforts were rewarded and she recorded a video that shows lightning striking directly into the CN Tower six times."Yes, I got it," Burman says in the video when she captures the first lightning strike. She gasps and screams as further strikes occur.Burman posted the video to her Twitter account and asked her followers which lightning strikes they were. She said she was the lightning strike number six as she has "finger in too many pies, stretching myself too thin, dancing and juggling, but still hitting my targets and looking cute doing it." Credit: Dilshad Burman via Storyful