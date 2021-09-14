© AP/Gregory Bull



Some San Fernando Valley voters think they are being wrongly prevented from casting a ballot in the upcoming gubernatorial recall election, but the county elections office said it was an equipment issue that was resolved.At El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills, some voters sayWest Hills resident Estelle Bender, 88, said she was far from the only person who was being told incorrectly that they had already voted. In addition to friends of hers who experienced the issue and two other women outside the polling place, Bender said that inside, "the man next to me was arguing the same thing."Bender said she filled out a provisional ballot and "left really angry." Bender added that, to her knowledge,"I'd still like to know how I voted," Bender said.The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office said in a statement that"After troubleshooting the issue, the equipment at the locations was replaced and voting continued," a spokesman for the office said.The spokesman noted thatto ensure that everyone's votes are counted. "Once the eligibility of the voter is verified, [the ballots] are processed and counted," the statement added.