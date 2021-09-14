Puppet Masters
Faucist: Fauci supports COVID-19 vax requirements for air travel - Biden administration did not rule it out
New York Post
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 17:59 UTC
On Friday, White House coronavirus response team coordinator Jeff Zients said the administration is "not taking any measures off the table" when asked if it had "ruled out" ever implementing vaccine or testing requirements for domestic flights.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said later in the day: "We are always looking at more we can do to protect and save lives. Obviously, he made a significant and bold announcement yesterday, so I don't have anything to preview — predict or preview for you, but we'll continue to look for ways to save more lives."
She was referring to Biden's announcement Thursday that businesses with 100 employees or more would have to require that staff either get jabbed or be tested weekly — or face heavy fines.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would support the adoption of vaccine requirements for air travel.EPA
The president also directed the Transportation Security Administration to double fines levied against travelers who refuse to wear masks.
Meanwhile, Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) announced Thursday that he would introduce legislation requiring travelers to present proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of boarding a domestic flight or traveling on Amtrak trains.
not requiring proof of vaccination for air travel, saying that unvaccinated people need to be able to fly during emergencies.
Murthy said on CNN that it was "reasonable" to consider implementing vaccine rules for travel but also necessary to take into account "equity concerns."
"We know that when it comes to mandating vaccines for travel there are important issues around equity that would have to be worked out, to ensure that people, for example, if they have to travel in the case of emergency to see a relative who got sick, would be able to do that, even if you know they weren't vaccinated," he said.
In the Skimm This podcast, which was taped Friday and is set to be released Thursday, Fauci also reiterated his support for student vaccine mandates, arguing that such an inoculation policy exists for other illnesses.
"When you hear us say should you mandate vaccination for children to be able to attend school, some people say, 'Oh, my goodness. That would be terrible to do that.' But we already do that and have been doing that for decades and decades," the top infectious diseases doc said.
"I don't know what school you went to, but the school that I went to, you had to be vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, or otherwise you couldn't go to school," Fauci said as the highly infectious Delta variant continues to spread.