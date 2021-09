© Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images



"not much different from suffragettes throwing a brick through a window: 'We've had enough. You're not listening to us; listen to this.'"

"there is a misogyny in our society, a sense of entitlement regarding sex... but it is not leading to convictions and investigations. Dame Vera Baird, who's the victims' commissioner, has described an almost decriminalisation of rape, sort of normalisation of rape... at the moment there is something scandalous about the failure to prosecute these cases and failure of juries to convict, an unwillingness to do so."

About the Author:

Dr Stuart Waiton is a senior lecturer in sociology and criminology at Abertay University. He is a columnist for the Glasgow Herald, author of three books, and is currently writing a book entitled The Criminalisation of Everything. Dr Waiton's blog can be found at https://stuartwaiton.wordpress.com/ or follow him on Twitter @StuartWaiton

Once, laws were made to represent the will of the people. But a working group in Scotland investigating criminalising misogyny is typical of a change in approach, where the elite try to impose their ideology on the public.Having already made saying offensive things in the comfort of your own home a potential hate crime, the Scottish government now looks setwas set up earlier this year, and has a remit to explore the pros and cons of making sexism a hate crime. But this is not simply about actual crimes, like beating up a woman while full of hate. The working group is also focusing its attention on the issue of misogyny and sexist behaviour in and of itself, like wolf-whistling for example.Indeed, looking at the concerns of the working group so far, it would appear that almost all aspects of relationships between women and men and girls and boys are being examinedThe blurb from Holyrood, the Scottish parliament, admits that there is no clear or accepted definition of misogyny. Indeed, when you read the books and articles authored by those involved with the committee,Consequently, the potential forIf misogyny becomes a stand-alone crime, how we talk to the opposite sex, develop intimate relationships, how we interact in public and private, and even how girls and boys learn to relate to one another could all become framed through law and policing.Despite being called an 'independent' group, it would be hard to find a more biased and one-dimensionally minded committee than the Independent Working Group on Misogyny.The very remit for the group, as set out by Holyrood, is that the committee must apply aIn other words, the instructed operation for this group is- one, it is worth noting, that not a single member of the Scottish electorate has voted for.The committee is chaired bywhose book, Eve Was Shamed has been described as a work that explores "what comes after #MeToo." Kennedy has described the # movement as:Included in the number of speakers who have appeared before the committee - and appear to be almost all feminists - is. She is the author of Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny , a book described as "deeply relevant to the #MeToo movement." Her next book was entitled How Male Privilege Hurts Women . The blurb for this enlightened publication explains that Manne believes society is based on "male entitlement" and thatAnother expert who has spoken to the committee iswho developed the idea of a continuum of violence against women, where child abuse and incest is discussed as being mapped on the continuum of 'normal' patriarchal family structures, part of the gender order of inequality and domination. In case that language isn't clear,being used by the committee includes talk of "controlling behaviour" that can be "conscious or unconscious," and that both men and women, "can be socialised to accept."Here, in this talk about the little people being "socialised to accept" certain forms of behaviour,Scottish law is no longer a representation and extension of the 'will of the people' or a reflection of our collective moral values epitomised by the 'reasonable man' or the 'man on the Clapham omnibus'.The task of the Independent Working Group on Misogyny is toeach and every one of us into adoptingThe modern elites involved in the working group like to think that they are reasoned, enlightened and progressive but in reality, they are riddled with prejudice and indeed hatred for ordinary men and women who do not think like they do: Remember, your normal family values are part and parcel of the problem of violence and abuse against women and girls!interviewed on GB News, explained thatDo we the public think that rape is kind of normal? And are juries really made up of Neanderthals who are unwilling to convict rapists?If Kennedy bothered to read the most comprehensive research byabout juries, she'd find that, as Thomas notes, "hardly any jurors believe what are often referred to as widespread myths and stereotypes about rape and sexual assault."The myth of sexist juries is just one of the many prejudices that make up the outlook of the working group on misogyny. Another is the idea ofThis is the idea promoted byand othersManne explains in her book Down Girl, that "all of this is to say that misogyny makes people so irrational." Maybe, she continues, rather than talk to these women or challenge their ideas,The enlightened Independent Working Group on Misogyny thinks that stupid or fragile women need to be protected from a world of 'toxic masculinity', and these people are tasked with ridding our society of hate? Go figure.