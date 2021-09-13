THE BEAST
Christian churches of England, Scotland and Wales signed onto the "Time is Now" declaration to preach to congregations that U.N climate agendas must be adhered to and followed.

Even going so far as pushing Climate Sundays, for the Earth to get one day of rest from human activity.

This looks like the Sunday Law in disguise, which is spoken about in Revelations.

Corporations, governments and churches all with the same global governance agenda.