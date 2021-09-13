© VDMA



Storm Conson dumped 908 mm of rain in Binh Tan, Quang Ngai Province.

Storm Conson brought torrential rain to parts of Vietnam from 10 September, triggering flash floods which resulted in 2 fatalities and hundreds of homes damaged.According to figures from the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VDMA),VDMA said the worst of the flooding was in Quang Ngai, where 775 houses were damaged. Flooding also affected Quang Tri (10 houses damaged), Kon Tum (07 houses), Gia Lai (03 houses). Around 750 people from 215 households were evacuated from low-lying areas in Tra Bong, Ba To and Binh Son districts in Quang Ngai province.Storm Conson also brought strong winds which damaged the roofs of 131 homes. Rough seas caused problems for ships. Emergency teams rescued 18 people from 2 ships that ran into problems.The storm has since weakened into a low pressure area that, according to VDMA, was situated over the South China Sea between Da Nang and Quang Ngai as of 12 September and barely moving.