President believes the 2020 Election will be decertified based on the massive amount of corruption that took place during the election.
© The Gateway Pundit
The Gateway Pundit interviewed President Donald Trump
Yesterday, President Trump sat down with the Gateway Pundit and discussed many current events, including the 2020 Election.
Our election was rigged. This was a rigged election. They used COVID and they used the mail in ballots to rig the election. We won the election by a lot and they rigged it and its a terrible thing and I do believe they are going to decertify this election. I don't think you can have an election that was rigged to the extent that this thing was.
I mean you look at the individual states. You mentioned Arizona. Look at what's happening now in Michigan. Look at what's happening in Pennsylvania. Look at what's happening in Georgia, Wisconsin. No, this was a terrible, terrible thing that happened to our country and because the press is so dishonest. That's what cancel culture comes from. You know where it started, they don't want to talk about the election, because they know it was rigged.
The President went on to say that FOX must have known something about the results in Arizona and someone should ask them. President Trump also mentioned that the people are rising up.
Are you going to let someone who cheated stay for three more years? I can't imagine it. I can't imagine it.
President Trump is right. How can we allow people who stole an election to remain in office while destroying the United States?
Watch the full interview (15:30 mark):.
Comment:
Trump continues to call out
the Democrats: "If they fight wars like they do rigged elections" they'd never lose wars
Joe Hoft, from the Gateway Pundit, had the following discussion on Friday night in an interview with President Trump:
Joe Hoft: We want to congratulate you Mr. President. We believe you were absolutely true about this election. We've been following it. Like Jim mentioned, I'm an auditor by trade. It didn't take an auditor to see this thing was stolen on many counts.
If the Democrats used their opportunities to save the Union, the country and the world would be a better place. Instead, they cheat and steal elections.
President Trump: Absolutely
Joe Hoft: This afternoon [week] in Arizona, a group led by Liz Harris did some canvassing on their own. A group of citizens in Arizona, and they found through their estimates, 300,000 ballots that were either counted that shouldn't have been or weren't counted that should have been, and yet they're saying Joe Biden won the state by 10,000 votes. Our media won't share that. We did but the media won't. What are your thoughts on that?
President Trump: Well first of all I appreciate that question. Our media is corrupt as can be, and but the people know what's going on and another poll came out, 70 some percent thought the election was, to put it very nicely, tampered with... We had it won at 10:30 pm on Election Day. Pennsylvania we were up by hundreds of thousands of votes, Arizona, all these places. And then those polling counters closed and when they opened, gee we were tied, and numbers that were, it was not even possible to think about losing, on Election Night.
This was the greatest rigged election, the greatest, most, that they do well. If they fight wars like they do rigged elections, that they do will. And you know what, it's never been a stronger issue. I appreciate you mentioning it because it's never been a stronger issue. The only problem is the press doesn't like talking about it, including FOX. The press doesn't like talking about it, and some day somebody is going to tell me why, cause our election was rigged. This was a rigged election.
Trump continues to hint at another presidential run
:
On Friday President Trump met with the Gateway Pundit. We shared the story of our friends in Italy who told us on Friday to ask President Trump whether he is coming back. The entire world is praying for his return. In response, the President said the following.
So Joe I think you're going to be very happy. Because of the campaign finance laws and rules and regulations, which by the way are ridiculous, are not allowed to say otherwise you have a whole new level of craziness happen. And, I think you are going to be very happy. He will be very happy and I appreciate the question.
Whether or not Trump would be able to mount a political comeback, he at least is keeping an alternative view afloat, and his still considerable base energized.
Comment: Trump continues to call out the Democrats: "If they fight wars like they do rigged elections" they'd never lose wars Trump continues to hint at another presidential run: Whether or not Trump would be able to mount a political comeback, he at least is keeping an alternative view afloat, and his still considerable base energized.