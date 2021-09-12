© (L) Spencer Platt / Getty Images / AFP; (R) Ringo Chiu / AFP

Actress and activist Rose McGowan has accused California Governor Gavin Newsom's wife of trying to convince her not to go public with the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse story. She will detail the allegations on Sunday.Newsom's chief rival, Republican Party candidate Larry Elder, said he and McGowan will hold a press conference on Sunday afternoon. "Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer, attempted to bribe and silence her from speaking out about Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuses.""The time for radical change is now," the actress wrote on Twitter after the announcement.McGowan, who has harshly criticized both Republican and Democrat figures in the past, first made allegations about Newsom's wife in an interview with political commentator and talk show host Dave Rubin earlier this week.According to McGowan, the call occurred in 2017, six months before The New York Times ran a story in which dozens of women, including McGowan, accused Weinstein of rape and sexual assault. The accusations spearheaded the #MeToo movement and led to a criminal investigation of Weinstein. The once-powerful Hollywood mogul was ultimately sentenced to 23 years in jail last year.The actress posted screenshots of what she said were emails sent by Siebel Newsom."I want us to heal as a culture and so I asked Rose 'what if anything Boies could do for her that would help her to heal' and then I thought I would present that to my brother in law to take to Boies," the email purportedly sent by Siebel Newsom read.The email also seemed to suggest McGowan's allegations against Siebel Newsom stemmed from "unresolved trauma," and Siebel Newsom was made into "the scapegoat."In a statement to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Siebel Newsom dismissed the allegations as a "complete fabrication."