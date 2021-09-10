Two waterspouts formed in Lake Worth Beach on Sept. 9, 2021.
© Johnny Carter
Two waterspouts formed in Lake Worth Beach on Sept. 9, 2021.
Mother Nature put on a show in south Palm Beach County

Two waterspouts formed, and people saw them from all over.

Alexander Molina saw the twin spouts and shared the video with CBS12 News.

CBS12 News viewers Shirley Suarez and William Ramos captured photos of the spouts in the Lake Worth Beach area.