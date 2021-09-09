The main suspect in a jihadist rampage that killed 130 people across Paris described himself on Wednesday as "an Islamic State soldier" at the start of the long-awaited trial into the 2015 attacks.Salah Abdeslam, 31, appeared in court dressed in black and wearing a black face mask,, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium on Nov. 13, 2015.Asked what his profession was, the French-Moroccan removed his face mask - obligatory because of the COVID-19 pandemic - and told a Paris court defiantly:Abdeslam is believed to be the only surviving member of the group that carried out the attacks., in which hundreds were also injured.Responsibility for the attacks was claimed by Islamic State, which had urged followers to attack France over its involvement in the fight against the militant group in Iraq and Syria.Jean-Pierre Albertini, whose 39-year old son, Stephane, was killed in the Bataclan, told Reuters the reference to being an Islamic State soldier meant "we have in front of us ... someone who is at war."Thierry Mallet, a Bataclan survivor, said: "I need more to be shocked ... I'm not afraid."Before the trial, survivors and relatives of the victims had said they were impatient to hear testimony that might help them better understand what happened and why it did so, and that they were also anxious."It is important that the victims can bear witness, can tell the perpetrators, the suspects who are on the stand, about the pain," said Philippe Duperron, whose 30-year-old son Thomas was killed in the attacks."We are also awaiting anxiously because we know that as this trial takes place the pain, the events, everything will come back to the surface," said Duperron, who is the president of a victims' association and will testify at the trial.in what Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has called an unprecedented judicial marathon. The court's top judge, Jean-Louis Peries, said it was a historic trial.The 20 defendants include 11 who are already in jail pending trial.Most face life imprisonment if convicted.Police mounted tight security around the Palais de Justice courthouse in central Paris. Defendants will appear behind a reinforced glass partition in a purpose-built courtroom and all people must pass through several checkpoints to enter the court."The terrorist threat in France is high, especially at times like the attacks' trial," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France Inter radio.The first days of the trial are expected to be largely procedural, with plaintiffs being registered, though judges may read a summary of how the attacks unfolded.Victims' testimonies are set to start on Sept. 28, with one week devoted to the attacks on the Stade de France and cafes, and four to the Bataclan.The questioning of the accused will start in November butA verdict is expected in late May.