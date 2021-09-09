© Bomberos Baños de Agua Santa



Three people have died and 2 are still missing after flash floods in Tungurahua Province in central Ecuador on 05 September 2021.Flooding struck in areas around Baños de Agua Santa (known as Baños) after heavy rain caused the La Estancia river to break its banks, according to Ecuador's National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE). Landslides were also reported in the area, and a bridge was severely damaged leaving around 50 people isolated in the La Estancia sector.Five people were swept away in the floods. As of 08 September, rescue teams had located the bodies of 3 victims. Two people are still missing and search and rescue operations involving the local Fire Department and Red Cross were continuing.