Earth Changes
Richard Davies
Floodlist
Wed, 08 Sep 2021 15:01 UTC
Flooding struck in areas around Baños de Agua Santa (known as Baños) after heavy rain caused the La Estancia river to break its banks, according to Ecuador's National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE). Landslides were also reported in the area, and a bridge was severely damaged leaving around 50 people isolated in the La Estancia sector.
Five people were swept away in the floods. As of 08 September, rescue teams had located the bodies of 3 victims. Two people are still missing and search and rescue operations involving the local Fire Department and Red Cross were continuing.
Quote of the Day
Knowledge is the food of the soul.
- Plato
All of this info, and the house of cards still stands.....for now...
So, what about the people who it is admitted and agreed to that they died from the vax, Falsey? "If [DeSantis] feels that vaccines are not...
Trudeau really has outstayed his welcome. He is as corrupt as they come, I still can't believe he was reelected last time. This time people are...
Just like things that once were called colds/flus/respiratory disorders are now, through fraudulent PCR tests, called Covid, I'd guess that this...
The outlet claimed that WhatsApp user data helped prosecutors build a high-profile case against a Treasury Department employee who leaked...