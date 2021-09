© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



"The pandemic remains with us. Weeks after COVID-19 seemed to be receding as a threat, daily cases surged again, prompting renewed uncertainties about when and how we will overcome the coronavirus."

"The consequences have been felt across Ohio, but working people, whether working on the frontlines at risk of exposure, or displaced from their jobs, have borne the brunt.



"Those frontline workers were more likely to be persons of color and/or immigrants and those workers faced higher rates of illness and death from COVID-19, and were more likely to have their jobs destroyed by COVID-19."

"Women were more likely to have to take on unpaid care work that disrupted their careers. This recession was distinct from the Great Recession in disproportionately harming women."

"The unprecedented fiscal stimulus with which federal policymakers met (COVID-19) is a reminder that government is the vehicle we use to solve problems and craft better communities together. When used to those ends, it is an incredibly powerful force."

A new study from an Ohio think tank showsThe report released this week by Policy Matters Ohio, titled the State of Working Ohio 2021, showed thatWhile the study also showed that financial injections like supplemental unemployment, aid packages and direct stimulus payments "likely prevented the recession from dragging on months longer" in the state,Study authors Michael Shields and Vivian Jacobs wrote:The study said Ohio lawmakers did not help matters asThe report stated:Using state and federal data, the study showed that as of July 2021, 269,000 fewer jobs existed in the state compared to February of 2020. The poverty rate in the state reached levels not seen since 2007.Shields and Jacobs saidWomen faced a wage gap that had been narrowing in the years before the pandemic began, and workforce participation also fell as Ohio women left the workforce to care for children or were laid off, the report said. While the Great Recession that started in 2007 exacerbated existing socioeconomic inequity , Policy Matters said COVID-19's fiscal effect threatened to continue that problem, and the study credits rapid recovery of corporate stock prices and real estate as a pandemic boon for the wealthiest Ohioans.Fiscal stimulus programs, however, showed an "equitable state economy" is possible, it said.