At least 12 people went missing while 12,000 others have been affected by Typhoon Conson in the Philippines, emergency services reported Wednesday.Conson entered the Philippine archipelago on Tuesday with sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 150 kmph.The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in a report that at least 24 houses have been damaged by the typhoon, which caused flooding and power cuts in several areas in the central region of the archipelago.Those missing are fishermen who were out at sea when the typhoon - called Jolina in the Philippines - arrived.The authorities have said that as of now the damage has not been very serious, whereas the typhoon has already weakened to a tropical storm, and is expected to leave the country on Friday.However, another typhoon called Chanthu - Kiko in the Philippines - is approaching with winds of 150 kmph and gusts of up to 185 kmph.An average of 20 typhoons hit the Philippines each year, the most destructive being Typhoon Haiyan, which in November 2013 hit the islands of Samar and Leyte, killing some 7,000 people and leaving 200,000 families homeless.