A lightning strike created havoc in one Alpena neighborhood.The Alpena City Fire Department posted photos of the damage left behind after severe storms rolled through.Fire crews were called to the home on West Campbell Street Tuesday afternoon.Firefighters reported finding a 30-foot long trench created by the lightning and saidRich McDonald was eating lunch at work across the street when he heard a noise that he described as a bomb."We heard a loud bang, we come outside and look and there were tree branches falling in the backyard, smoke, and then we noticed all the bricks on the ground," said McDonald.