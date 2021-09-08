© Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey



Anthony Johnson has more on the deaths and people missing

in New Jersey after Ida battered the Tri-State.





Businesses in Millburn, New Jersey suffered extensive flooding damange.



"Sadly, Millburn is hardly alone," he said. "Millburn was crushed, and the downtown small business community was crushed."





"What I saw and witnessed was actually worse than Irene or Sandy," property owner Robert Chultz said.

Remnants of Ida walloped the New York CityTri-State

area Wednesday, triggering flashflooding and multiple

tornado warnings that could continue into Thursday.





"A choked-up moment, the community reach out yesterday and social media, hundreds and hundreds of people came out yesterday," property owner Cary Heller said. "Children, shovels, brooms, hands, gloves, water, sodas, chocolate chip cookies, and came out to help."

"I'm announcing $10 million in grants that we're making available to the New Jersey Economic Authority for small business affected by Tropical Storm Ida," Murphy said. "If you've been crushed, and you can prove it you're eligible."

"As we continue to contend to deal with the reality of climate change, it is no surprise that these storms are happening with greater frequency and greater intensity," he said. "This conversation is one that we will continue having, probably for the rest of our lives. But the unfortunate reality is that sudden and intense rainfall is exactly one of the circumstances that New Jersey climate scientists have predicted."

"The water was pouring in from the basement and then it just kept filling up, it was like knee-deep in my living room," a resident said. "The walls are ruined so I'm sure we'll have to go back and assess the damage at some point."

Dramatic video shows a person walking though

ankle-deep floodwater in their family's basement

in Cranford, when the entire wall caves in with gushing water.



