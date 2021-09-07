Snow had blanketed the landscape at Lake Naverone by Tuesday afternoon.
© Southern Drakensberg/Facebook
Snow lovers have been delighted with yet another winter wonderland scene in the KwaZulu-Natal Drakensberg on Tuesday.

Snow fell in the Southern Drakensberg, Lesotho and parts of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday leading to a flurry of photographs of the latest snowfall being shared on social media.

SA Weather Services Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told the South African that the snow had started falling earlier on Tuesday but it was expected to be short-lived and to clear up overnight. He said snow had fallen in the Southern Drakensberg, parts of the Eastern Cape and in the Lesotho highlands.


"It should be done by tomorrow and overnight it should come back to normal conditions," Thobela said.

The Southern Drakensberg tourist information facebook page shared several photographs and video of the snow on their Facebook page. Photographs of the snowfall at Lake Naverone, Castleburn, Silver Streams Self-Catering Accommodation and Caravan Park, Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf and Spa Resort and Sani Pass via www.sanipasstours.com revealed a thick blanket of snow in the mountainous regions of KwaZulu-Natal.

Here are some of the photographs that were shared:

Snow on Sani Pass.
Snow at Silver Streams
