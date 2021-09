© Reuters/US Air Force



"We still had time to get them on... but the US military wasn't letting even civilian Americans with passports... on the base."

"But the military simply wouldn't let them through. Of course, the military was blaming it on the Department of State."

"You guys left American citizens at the gates of the Kabul airport. Three empty jets paid by volunteers were waiting for them. Great job saving yourselves. Probably get a lot of medals."

"Our biggest problem in getting people out actually is the US government. It's not the Taliban. I know that sounds crazy.... The military and the Department of State are in our way at this point. In addition to leaving the people behind, they're stopping us from getting them out now."

"dangerous for everybody because now our collective enemy, which is militant Islam, are going to feel their power and they're going to come after a lot of people."

The US commanders in charge of evacuation abandoned dozens of American citizens at the gates of Kabul airport amid a chaotic rush to leave Afghanistan,told RT.On Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was forced to acknowledge thatin the turbulent country a week after the Biden administration's August 31 deadline to get everybody out expired.Former special forces soldier-turned-journalist Michael Yon, who was among the volunteers helping to airlift Americans out of Afghanistan, has shared with RT some disturbing details of how holders of US passports were left behind by their own military.Three civilian jets, which had been paid for by volunteers, were waiting for them at the airfield.Yon said:he added.According to Yon, the fighters fromYon said he called all his contacts in the armed forces to get the group through and reach those in charge of the evacuation to persuade them to open the gates and let the Americans board the planes.He added that at the time the government was telling the public that any Americans who didn't get through had not made it to the airport.One unnamed US army colonel with knowledge of the evacuation process, who exchanged messages with Yon, was especially frustrated by the chaotic situation.In one screenshot shared by Yon,While not physically at the airport, that colonel was "demonstrating a lot of frustration" and at one point asked" In other words, Yon said, he was suggesting hitting the gate with a car to get the people through. "I mean,Yon later wrote a letter to one of the US commanders at the airport, directly blaming her for abandoning Americans. The message read Claims from the White House and Pentagon that Americans were only left because they could not reach the airport were "bulls**t," according to Yon.With evacuation flights no longer departing from Kabul airport, the volunteers are using other routes to evacuate the Americans out of Afghanistan. Yon remarked:Yon said the US was "humiliated in front of the world" after its two-decade-long military presence, only to have the Taliban ultimately takeover and commandeer American military hardware left behind.That includes the US, Russia and others, Yon predicted.