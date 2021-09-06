© AFP/Getty Images



'The ECU found that, although they were limited to one aspect of an investigation into a complex and hotly contested subject, these points represented a failure to meet the standard of accuracy appropriate to a programme of this kind.'

'This is a major victory for the truth. The whistleblowers inside the OPCW were always motivated by a strict regard for scientific truth.



'Far from seeking rewards, they realised that their actions would damage their careers but went ahead anyway.



'I do not serve any government, least of all those in Moscow and Damascus.



'I am glad the BBC has now made clear that it grasps that my reporting was motivated solely by the search for truth.'



'It is astonishingly rare for the BBC to rule against itself.



'This is a huge development. I hope it represents a wider change of heart in the Corporation.'

The BBC has admitted that a Radio 4 documentary on an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria contained serious inaccuracies.The Corporation's Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) upheld a protest from Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens following last November's broadcast of Mayday: The Canister On The Bed.Adjudicators agreed that the programme by BBC investigative journalist Chloe Hadjimatheou failed to meet the Corporation's editorial standards for accuracy by reporting false claims.part of a series on aspects of the conflict in Syria,the poison gas watchdog.Last week - nearly ten months after the broadcast -to insinuate that 'Alex' was motivated to go public about his doubts over the attack by the prospect of a $100,000 (£72,000) reward from the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks.The BBC also accepted it had no evidence to back up its claim that 'Alex', a highly qualified and apolitical scientist, believed the attack in Douma, which prompted retaliatory missile strikes by Britain, the US and France, had been staged.In its ruling, the Corporation withdrew the imputation that Mr Hitchens, who has reported on despotic regimes for more than 40 years, shared 'the Russian and Syrian state views on the war'.Upholding his complaint, the adjudicators said:Welcoming the ruling, Mr Hitchens said: