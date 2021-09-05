Western forces are trying to destroy the Serbian Orthodox Church in the former Yugoslavia as well as the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine and some other countries, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told the Prva TV on Sunday."Some Western forces in the region view the Serbian Orthodox Church as the Russian Orthodox Church in the former USSR. Just like it is necessary to destroy the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, some Central Asian countries,, the Serbian Orthodox Church should be destroyed as well," he said commenting on the developments in Montenegro.The situation in Montenegro has worsened dramatically due to the enthronement of Metropolitan Joanikije of Montenegro and the Littoral, which took place at the Cetinje monastery on Sunday.On Sunday morning, nationalists attacked the police with stones, firecrackers and bottles. Law enforcers responded by using tear gas. Four people were slightly injured. Later on, the instigators of the riots, including Djukanovic's adviser Veselin Veljovic, were arrested.